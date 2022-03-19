How to Watch UT Arlington vs Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

No. 14 seed UT Arlington looks to pull off a huge upset of No. 3 seed Iowa State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

UT Arlington followed up a great regular season with a Sun Belt Tournament championship when it beat Troy 76-61 in the finals.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round UT Arlington vs Iowa State in Women's College Basketball Today:

The Mavericks finished second in the regular season, but knocked off the top-seed to get the title and the automatic bid.

They have now won 11 of their last 13 games and come into the tournament with a lot of confidence.

Friday they will see if that is enough to pull off a big upset of third-seeded Iowa State.

The Cyclones finished the regular season 25-5 and 14-4 in the Big 12, but lost in overtime to No. 7 Texas in the conference tournament.

That loss was the third time they lost to the Longhorns and five of their six losses on the year were to them and Baylor.

It has been another great year for Iowa State, but it now looks to show that they can win outside their conference starting with a game against a UT Arlington team looking to pull off the big upset.

