The Arizona Wildcats have lost two of three after an 11-0 start and look to rebound against the Utah Utes.

This season the Wildcats (12-2) started off 11-0 before conference play and have lost two of three games since to unranked foes. They welcome in the Utes who are near the bottom of the conference standings in an attempt to rebound today and get back on the winning track before the conference leaders are out of reach.

How to Watch Utah at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

In Arizona’s last outing they were upset by a suddenly game and tough Oregon team that has now upset back-to-back Top 10 teams:

Over their last three games Arizona is averaging 62.6 points per game and giving up 65.6 points to their opponents during their current 1-2 stretch.

For the season overall they are averaging 70.6 points and giving up only 53.3 points per game. Since conference play started, they are a step slower on defense and not scoring as well on the offensive end.

Looking at the conference standings, Stanford (4-0) is at the top with a game against California (0-2) today, with UCLA (3-1) and Oregon (2-1) just behind them with one loss.

This is going to be a tough conference to catch up in with the quality of teams at the top of the Pac-12.

For Utah, they started off conference play with a loss to No. 2 ranked Stanford (73-83) and have to rebound against the other half of the National Championship game last season.

The Pac-12 is proving to be a gauntlet this season and potentially the best conference in women’s basketball.

