Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Arizona in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Wildcats have lost two of three after an 11-0 start and look to rebound against the Utah Utes.

This season the Wildcats (12-2) started off 11-0 before conference play and have lost two of three games since to unranked foes. They welcome in the Utes who are near the bottom of the conference standings in an attempt to rebound today and get back on the winning track before the conference leaders are out of reach.

How to Watch Utah at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Watch Utah at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Arizona’s last outing they were upset by a suddenly game and tough Oregon team that has now upset back-to-back Top 10 teams:

Over their last three games Arizona is averaging 62.6 points per game and giving up 65.6 points to their opponents during their current 1-2 stretch.

For the season overall they are averaging 70.6 points and giving up only 53.3 points per game. Since conference play started, they are a step slower on defense and not scoring as well on the offensive end.

Looking at the conference standings, Stanford (4-0) is at the top with a game against California (0-2) today, with UCLA (3-1) and Oregon (2-1) just behind them with one loss.

This is going to be a tough conference to catch up in with the quality of teams at the top of the Pac-12.

For Utah, they started off conference play with a loss to No. 2 ranked Stanford (73-83) and have to rebound against the other half of the National Championship game last season.

The Pac-12 is proving to be a gauntlet this season and potentially the best conference in women’s basketball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Utah at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy