How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

Can Stanford get its 11th straight win against Utah in women's college basketball? We find out on Friday night.

No. 2 Stanford (19-3) is rolling with its 11-game win streak and an undefeated run through the Pac-12 (10-0) so far. The Cardinal look to get their second win of the season over Utah (14-7) and extend the win streak to 12 games and the undefeated run in the conference to 11-0 overall. Last season, the schedule was basically all conference games due to the circumstances in the world and even with playing 21 conference games the Cardinal still went 19-2 dominating the Pac-12, like this season.

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Cardinal are up to 10 wins in a row after their deconstruction of Oregon State (82-59) behind five players in double figures and 45 bench points:

In their 11-game win streak, they snuck in a win over Gonzaga, but the other 10 games were against Pac-12 teams.

They are crushing teams by an average of 18.9 points per game in this stretch, including a 10-point win over the Utes in their first game.

In that first game, the Cardinal won 83-73 behind a dominant second half (53-36), erasing all the great work that the Utes displayed in the first half almost immediately.

Cameron Brink led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds (9-for-12 shooting) with Lexi Hull dropping 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

On the other side for the Utes, Jenna Johnson scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 points.

The Cardinal dominated the glass with a plus-13 rebounding advantage (41-28) and held the Utes to an 11-to-13 assist to turnover ratio for the game. Both teams hit 11 threes and made 18 free throws, with the game decided in the paint and on the glass.

