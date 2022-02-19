Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC hosts Pac-12 rival Utah on Friday night.

USC (10-13) will try to turn things around at home when it welcomes Utah (15-8) to the Galen Center on Friday.

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream the Utah at USC game on fuboTV:

The Trojans have dropped three in a row at home, with their most recent home loss coming against Stanford in early February. USC has also dropped four out their last five overall, including a 57-54 loss to Washington State on Sunday.

As for the Utes, they’re starting to make noise as winners of five of their last six contests. Most recently, they took down Pac-12 rival California in overtime on Sunday.

Utah freshman Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes with 21 points and scored the final seven points for the Utes in overtime. After Kneepkens hit a three to put the Utes ahead 76-75 with 1:29 left, Utah held Cal scoreless for the remainder of the game.

These two Pac-12 rivals played as recently as Feb. 9, when Utah easily handed USC 91-69 behind a career-high 22 points from sophomore guard Kennady McQueen.

The Utes’ win over the Trojans in early February was their first victory over USC in their last four tries against their foes in Los Angeles. 

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Utah at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
