San Jose State will try for its first conference win this season when it faces Utah State on Thursday.

San Jose State has struggled mightily this season, going just 3-15, including a 0-7 mark in Mountain West play. It has lost each of its last 12 games.

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Bright spots for the team have been guard Ella Ogier and forward Cydni Lewis. They lead the Spartans with 11.6 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Lewis also leads the team with 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, while Ogier leads with 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Utah State (6-12, 1-7) ranks in the top-three in several statistical categories in the Mountain West, including free throws made, offensive rebounds, turnovers forced per game and blocks.

The Aggies also rank in the Top 10 in various individual categories in the conference, as junior guard/forward Adryana Quezada is fourth in rebounding (7.94) and eighth in defensive rebounds per game.

Thursday's game will mark the 33rd meeting between the Aggies and Spartans. Utah State leads the all-time series, 18-14, however SJSU leads 9-6 in games played in San Jose. The Aggies last victory in San Jose was a 78-65 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

