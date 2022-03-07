How to Watch Utah State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

Utah State takes on UNLV in the Mountain West quarterfinals.

The Mountain West women's basketball tournament continues on Sunday with one-seed UNLV (23-6) taking on nine-seed Utah State (11-18).

How to Watch: Mountain West Quarterfinal: Utah State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Mountain West Quarterfinal: Utah State vs UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV lost two of its final three games to end the season, falling 77-73 to Wyoming and 71-64 to Nevada to end the season with an overall conference record of 15-3.

Utah State was 5-13 in conference play, but ended the season on a bit of a hot streak, with a double-overtime victory over Nevada followed by an overtime win over Fresno State. The team faced the Bulldogs again to open tournament play, winning 80-75 on Sunday.

These teams last met in February, with UNLV winning 72-60.

Justice Ethridge and Desi-Rae Young each scored 16 points for the Rebels, with Young also pulling down 15 rebounds. Essence Booker had 13 points and five assists.

On the Utah State side, Adryana Quezada led the team with 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. She also blocked two shots and recorded a steal.

Regional restrictions may apply.