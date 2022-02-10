One of the top teams in the Western Athletic Conference in women's basketball takes the court on Thursday as Grand Canyon takes on Utah Valley.

It has been an excellent season thus far for Grand Canyon in women's college basketball, as the program boasts a 15-6 record and an 8-2 record in Western Athletic Conference play heading into tonight's matchup with Utah Valley.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Grand Canyon enters the game winners of its last two outings, having most recently defeated Cal Baptist 61-52 on Saturday behind 15 points and six rebounds from Amara Graham and 14 points and three rebounds courtesy of Dominique Phillips.

Utah Valley hasn't enjoyed quite as much success this season, sitting with a 9-12 record and a 4-6 record in conference play. It has also lost its last two outings, falling 69-66 against Sam Houston State on Saturday and 68-53 against Stephen F. Austin, the best team in the conference, on Feb. 3.

This will be the first of two matchups between these two programs in the next three weeks, with the next matchup taking place on Mar. 3.

To catch the Western Athletic Conference women's basketball action tonight, tune to My Network TV on 8:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.