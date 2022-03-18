How to Watch Utah vs Arkansas in Women's College Basketball March Madness

No. 10 seed Arkansas looks to take down No. 7 seed Utah in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday

Arkansas backed its way into the NCAA Tournament despite losing five of its last seven games. The Razorbacks had to sweat out selection Sunday after having a great start to the year but ultimately failing to beat a single ranked team.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Utah vs Arkansas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Arkansas finished the year 18-13 and just 7-9 in the SEC.

Friday, though, the Razorbacks will look to prove that they belong in the tournament when they take on a Utah team that won five of its last seven games.

Three of those games were in the Pac-12 tournament and helped the Utes play their way into the tournament.

They finished the regular season 17-10 and 8-7 in the Pac-12 but shone in the conference tournament before losing 73-48 to Stanford in the championship game.

Arkansas and Utah have been seen as questionable bids into the tournament, and so the pressure's on as both look for a big win to prove that they earned their spot.

This should be a great game and could be one of the more entertaining contests in the first round.

