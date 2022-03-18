Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates with teammates after a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 Utah Utes (20-11) and the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-13) meet on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arkansas

  • The Utes record 10.3 more points per game (76.0) than the Razorbacks give up (65.7).
  • Utah has a 16-5 record when scoring more than 65.7 points.
  • Arkansas has a 15-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
  • The Razorbacks score an average of 73.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.9 the Utes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 15-3.
  • Utah has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.7 points.
  • The Utes are at the 18th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.0 PPG), while the Razorbacks allow the 229th-fewest points per game (65.7) in the country.
  • Arkansas' squad is currently the 29th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (73.7 PPG), while Utah's team is 279th in points allowed per game (67.9).

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

L 73-65

Home

3/2/2022

Cal

W 66-60

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

W 70-59

Away

3/4/2022

Oregon

W 80-73

Away

3/6/2022

Stanford

L 73-48

Away

3/18/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Ole Miss

L 70-62

Away

2/24/2022

Georgia

L 63-62

Home

2/27/2022

Mississippi State

W 87-79

Away

3/3/2022

Missouri

W 61-52

Home

3/4/2022

South Carolina

L 76-54

Away

3/18/2022

Utah

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Arkansas vs. Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
