Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 7 Utah Utes (20-11) and the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-13) meet on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:30 PM.
How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Utah vs. Arkansas
- The Utes record 10.3 more points per game (76.0) than the Razorbacks give up (65.7).
- Utah has a 16-5 record when scoring more than 65.7 points.
- Arkansas has a 15-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
- The Razorbacks score an average of 73.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.9 the Utes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 15-3.
- Utah has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.7 points.
- The Utes are at the 18th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.0 PPG), while the Razorbacks allow the 229th-fewest points per game (65.7) in the country.
- Arkansas' squad is currently the 29th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (73.7 PPG), while Utah's team is 279th in points allowed per game (67.9).
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
L 73-65
Home
3/2/2022
Cal
W 66-60
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
W 70-59
Away
3/4/2022
Oregon
W 80-73
Away
3/6/2022
Stanford
L 73-48
Away
3/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Ole Miss
L 70-62
Away
2/24/2022
Georgia
L 63-62
Home
2/27/2022
Mississippi State
W 87-79
Away
3/3/2022
Missouri
W 61-52
Home
3/4/2022
South Carolina
L 76-54
Away
3/18/2022
Utah
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)