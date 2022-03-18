Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates with teammates after a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 Utah Utes (20-11) and the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-13) meet on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arkansas

The Utes record 10.3 more points per game (76.0) than the Razorbacks give up (65.7).

Utah has a 16-5 record when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Arkansas has a 15-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.

The Razorbacks score an average of 73.7 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.9 the Utes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 15-3.

Utah has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.7 points.

The Utes are at the 18th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (76.0 PPG), while the Razorbacks allow the 229th-fewest points per game (65.7) in the country.

Arkansas' squad is currently the 29th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (73.7 PPG), while Utah's team is 279th in points allowed per game (67.9).

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Oregon L 73-65 Home 3/2/2022 Cal W 66-60 Home 3/3/2022 Washington State W 70-59 Away 3/4/2022 Oregon W 80-73 Away 3/6/2022 Stanford L 73-48 Away 3/18/2022 Arkansas - Home

Arkansas Schedule