This Pac-12 matchup features the Utah Utes and the Cal Golden Bears with the best freshman in the country.

Before losing to No. 2 Stanford, Utah (14-8) was on a four game winning streak and rising up the Pac-12. It started off conference play 1-4 before its current run has them in a position to potentially finish in the top four of the conference if they can continue winning at this rate. The Utes take on Cal (10-7) who has not had the best season, but is building something great for the future.

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Utes got their last win over USC (91-69) before dropping a tough game to No. 2 Stanford.

During their four-game winning streak, the Utes knocked off Colorado, Washington, Washington State and USC by an average margin of 11 points per game. They are playing good basketball as a team with a balanced attack.

Gianna Kneepkens is putting up 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, with Brynna Maxwell averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

They do not have one player that drives the offense, like the Golden Bears do, but rather a sum of its parts team that wins as a unit.

Jayda Curry has been the best freshman in the Pac-12 and arguably the country this season. She is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

She has the potential to carry the Golden Bears in the future to being one of the best teams in the conference and maybe the country thanks to her abilities.

