Oklahoma goes for its seventh straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Utah.

Oklahoma hosts Utah on Tuesday night coming off a big overtime win against No. 16 BYU. The Sooners pulled away in the overtime session to get a 99–91 win.

How to Watch Utah at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Utah at Oklahoma game on fuboTV:

Oklahoma's offense has been great during its winning streak, as the Sooners have scored at least 84 in each of the wins. It has been an impressive stretch for Oklahoma and has the team 9–1 heading into its game with Utah.

The Utes head to Norman looking to snap the Sooners long winning streak. Utah has won two in a row since losing 85–80 to BYU for its second loss of the year.

Utah's other loss was an 18-point defeat to Gonzaga. The team is currently 8–2 on the season. The Utes offense has also been very good this year, which could make this a very high-scoring game.

Oklahoma has been playing great basketball over the last month, but Utah comes to town with plenty of firepower to knock off the Sooners.

