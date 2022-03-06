Stanford has won 33 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents. Sunday, it takes on Utah in women's basketball.

Top-seeded Stanford (27-3) will take on the Utah (20-10) in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game on Sunday, with the Cardinal a perfect 16-0 in conference play this season. The Utes are playing in their first Pac-12 tournament final in program history.

How to Watch Utah vs. Stanford in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Utah vs. Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal enter Sunday’s championship game as heavy favorites over the Utes. In 30 previous matchups in the series history, Stanford is 29-1 against Utah. Earlier this season, the Cardinal routed Utah 91-64 with six scorers finishing in double figures back in early February.

Although the Cardinal have Utah’s number, the Utes have won three straight games to reach the Pac-12 final, including an 80-73 upset over No. 2 seed Oregon on Friday.

Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes with 24 points in the win over the Ducks, while Kelsey Rees added a career-high 14 points, and two others joined them in double figures as well.

Stanford took care of Colorado 71-45 in the semifinals to reach Sunday’s championship game, with 33 consecutive wins over conference opponents highlighting their Pac-12 dominance.

Regional restrictions may apply