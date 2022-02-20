Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at UCLA in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA has a remarkable 18-game winning streak against Utah and looks to extend it on Sunday.

The Utah Utes travel to take on the UCLA Bruins, who are on a remarkable 18-game winning streak against Utah that dates back to the 2009 season. UCLA won both matchups by double-digits in 2021, while the first matchup at Utah was postponed earlier this season.

How to Watch Utah at UCLA in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite an up-and-down season for the Bruins, they’ll look to extend their winning streak against the Utes, which included a blowout victory over Utah in Los Angeles last season.

In their last matchup at UCLA a year ago, the Bruins outscored the Utes 36-15 in the first quarter, led by their shutdown defense and a game-high 28 points by Natalie Chou.

The Bruins finished with three scorers in double figures, with Charisma Osborne and Michaela Onyenwere scoring 22 and 17 points, respectively in a dominant effort by UCLA.

After the game in Salt Lake City earlier this season was postponed, a much-improved Utah squad looks to exercise its demons by finally ending its losing streak against UCLA on Sunday.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Utah at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at UCLA

