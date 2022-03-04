Can Washington continue its surprising season in the Pac-12 Tournament against Utah in this women's basketball showdown?

The surprise team in the Pac-12 this season has been Washington State (19-9), who spent some time ranked in the Top 25 and are a real threat to win the Pac-12 Tournament this year. The Cougars take on Utah (18-10), who upset the Cougars in their only game this season and look to repeat that result and advance in the Pac-12 Tournament. The winner of this game will take on the winner of UCLA and Oregon in the semifinals.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: Utah vs. Washington State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network Los Angeles (OUT)

The Utes upset the Cougars (72-66) in their only game of the season and dominated through three periods, leading 58-39 behind great defense:

This season, the Cougars finished 19-9 (11-6) after a dismal season last year where they went 12-11 (9-10) overall. The rise of the Cougars to the second seed in the regular season in the Pac-12 has been one of the best stories this season.

In their first game this season, the Cougars were led by Johanna Teder with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and five rebounds.

Despite the one-sided finish to the game, the Cougars can take away some bright spots including Teder’s play and the team making a run in the final period, rather than quitting.

For the Utes, they had Brynna Maxwell with 12 points and no other players in double-figures. Every player that played scored at least one field goal and chipped in for the team win.

It will take a very similar performance for the Utes to pull off the upset again and advance to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

