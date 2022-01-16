How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU in Women's College Basketball

Louisville is one of the best teams in the SEC and the country. The Cardinals face the test of Vanderbilt on Sunday in women's college basketball.

Vanderbilt (10-7) is coming off of two straight wins and takes on LSU (16-2), who are coming off of two straight wins. The Tigers this season packed in 13 wins in between losses, one in an early-season surprise against Florida Gulf Coast (74-88) and more recently against No. 1 ranked South Carolina (60-66).

How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Vanderbilt at LSU online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers had to battle and earn their win over Missouri in their last game out (87-85) in overtime between 41 points combined from Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer:

This season, the Tigers are averaging 76.3 points per game and giving up only 57.2 to their opponents for a 19.1 average margin of victory.

In wins, they have played in only five single-digit games and have two losses by a combined 20 points. They are running all over teams with an explosive offense and a defense that pushes them over the top to be one of the best teams in the country.

They are led by Khayla Pointer with 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 45-41-57 splits this year.

She gets balance from Alexis Morris (14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game) and Faustine Aifuwa (10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds).

This is a well-balanced attack led by one of the best individual players in the country.

On the other side, the Commodores are a notch below scoring 64.4 points per game, but grinding teams to only 57.1 opponents points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.