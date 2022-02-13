How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

No. 13 Tennessee is looking to build more momentum against Vanderbilt in women’s college basketball.

Not too long ago, No. 13 Tennessee (20-4) was a top-five team with the look of one that could make a run to the Final Four and really challenge the likes of No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Stanford. Since then, the Lady Vols have dropped three of five games and are looking to get back on track against Vanderbilt (12-13) and slowly climb the rankings over the final five games of the season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Lady Volunteers hope that they left their losing patch behind them with a strong win over Missouri (76-62):

In their last five games, the Lady Volunteers lost to the last place team in the SEC (also winless at the time in conference) Auburn (61-71), a scrappy, but unranked Florida team (59-84) and No. 10 ranked Connecticut (56-75).

The commonality in all of those losses is that they were not competitive losses. The Gators and Huskies ran them out of the gym while the Tigers crushed them in the final period to steal the win.

Now, the Lady Volunteers have five games and the conference tournament to figure out who they are this season.

That starts today with the Commodores who are a loss away from being in the bottom two of the SEC. From there, they get to really test themselves with Alabama, the No. 1 Gamecocks, Mississippi State and No. 14 LSU.

This will be a very important stretch for Jordan Horston (16.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals plus blocks per game) and her team.

