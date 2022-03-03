The Florida Gators look to get back on track today against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC Tournament.

Coming into today, No. 23 Florida (20-9) are riding a three-game losing streak, including a loss to their opponents today, Vanderbilt (14-17).

This season the Gators rose from unranked to becoming upset hunters in the best conference in women’s college basketball, moving up the conference and the national rankings. Despite the losing streak, they are one of the best teams in the SEC and have the potential to run to the conference championship game.

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Second Round: Vanderbilt vs. Florida in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch SEC Tournament, Second Round: Vanderbilt vs. Florida in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Commodores edged the Gators just a week ago (63-59) with a strong first quarter and overall team defense getting them the upset:

In their last game the Commodores were able to jump out to a 16-9 lead, then held on as the Gators tried to chip away in the second and third quarters.

The Commodores had a balanced offensive attack with four players in double figures scoring pacing the team. Sacha Washington led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds with Jordyn Cambridge filling up the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six steals in the game.

On the other side, Kiara Smith paced the offense with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

Smith combined with Zippy Broughton (14 points) and Nina Rickards (12 points) for 44 of the team's 59 points. They are going to need more from the offense and the team overall to move on in the SEC Tournament today or will the Commodores pull off another upset in the first round?

Regional restrictions may apply.