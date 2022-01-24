Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Commodores will try to upset the No. 1 Gamecocks, who are rolling once again after rebounding from their only loss of the season.

The Commodores (10–9) have been a middle-of-the-road team and have struggled so far in SEC play (1–4). The No. 1 Gamecocks (17–1), on the other hand, are coming in as hot as can be. They have won five in a row since their first loss of the season.

The SEC might have three of the best teams in the country with South Carolina, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 12 LSU all playing great basketball this season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Vanderbilt at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina saw its 12-game winning streak snapped by Missouri, but since then the team has rattled off five straight wins, most recently a 61–52 win over Arkansas.

This season, the Gamecocks are averaging 71.1 points per game and holding opponents to 53.4 points per game. Star Aliyah Boston is playing like a Player of the Year with 17.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game through 18 games.

In their six conference games, they are putting up 69.2 points per game and giving up 58.2 per game. Boston is up to 18.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in SEC play.

This is a bit of a soft spot in South Carolina’s schedule with Vanderbilt (10–9) and Alabama (11–8) sandwiched between games against No. 24 Ole Miss (17–2) and Florida (15–5).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State

7 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

37 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

37 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Rangers

37 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

37 minutes ago
ashleigh-barty
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

37 minutes ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

37 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

37 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball

37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy