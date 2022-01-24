The Commodores will try to upset the No. 1 Gamecocks, who are rolling once again after rebounding from their only loss of the season.

The Commodores (10–9) have been a middle-of-the-road team and have struggled so far in SEC play (1–4). The No. 1 Gamecocks (17–1), on the other hand, are coming in as hot as can be. They have won five in a row since their first loss of the season.

The SEC might have three of the best teams in the country with South Carolina, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 12 LSU all playing great basketball this season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

South Carolina saw its 12-game winning streak snapped by Missouri, but since then the team has rattled off five straight wins, most recently a 61–52 win over Arkansas.

This season, the Gamecocks are averaging 71.1 points per game and holding opponents to 53.4 points per game. Star Aliyah Boston is playing like a Player of the Year with 17.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game through 18 games.

In their six conference games, they are putting up 69.2 points per game and giving up 58.2 per game. Boston is up to 18.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in SEC play.

This is a bit of a soft spot in South Carolina’s schedule with Vanderbilt (10–9) and Alabama (11–8) sandwiched between games against No. 24 Ole Miss (17–2) and Florida (15–5).

