How to Watch VCU at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball action, VCU will hit the road to take on Dayton.

With the 2021-22 women's college basketball seating winding down, teams are making their last runs at the NCAA Tournament. Getting into the March Madness scene is a tough but big deal and teams need to finish the season strong. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature VCU traveling to take on Dayton.

How to Watch the VCU Rams at Dayton Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the VCU Rams at Dayton Flyers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rams hold an 11-8 record. While it hasn't been the season they were hoping for, VCU has not been a pushover team either. Last time out, the Rams ended up beating George Washington by a final score of 56-53.

On the other side of the court, the Flyers are 19-3 and are looking to finish the year strong. Dayton looks like a sleeper contender to get into the tournament and should not be taken lightly if it does get in. In their last game, the Flyers ended up beating Saint Louis by a final score of 69-54.

Both of these teams have talent on their rosters, although Dayton is favored to win this game. However, the Rams are not a bad team and would love to hurt the Flyers' chance to get into March Madness. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

