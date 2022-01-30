Skip to main content

How to Watch Vermont at Maine in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vermont visits Maine for an America East women's basketball contest.

Vermont (11-8) goes on the road on Sunday to take on Maine (7-10) in America East women's basketball action, with Vermont looking to avenge a December loss.

How to Watch Vermont at Maine today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch Vermont at Maine online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That earlier game resulted in a 64-58 win for the Black Bears. Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann, who scored 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting and grabbed three rebounds. Anne Simon played all 40 minutes and finished with 12 points on 5-for-18 shooting with six rebounds. Alba Orois added seven assists.

As for the Catamounts, Anna Olson scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting and also added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks, but it wasn't enough to get Vermont the win. Emma Utterback also added 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Catherine Gilwee scored just two points, but did ave seven rebounds and five assists.

Maine is 4-3 in conference play, but the team has struggled at home this season, going 2-7 in The Pit. The team has won two of three, including Wednesday's 53-45 win over New Hampshire.

Vermont is 5-3 in conference play. A loss on Wednesday to Stony Brook ended a four-game winning streak for the Catamounts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

