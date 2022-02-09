How to Watch Villanova at UConn in Women's College Basketball

Villanova looks to slow down the momentum of UConn in women's college basketball on Wednesday.

No. 8 Connecticut (15-4) is rolling with six straight wins, four by double-figures, and seems to have a fire lit under it after its upset loss to No. 24 Oregon (59-72). The Huskies take aim next at a conference rival in Villanova, who are in a logjam at the top of the Big East with DePaul, Marquette and Creighton. However, with an upset win, the Wildcats would be in pole position as the second-best team in the conference.

How to Watch Villanova at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Huskies got a huge win over No. 7 Tennessee behind a career-high 25 points (7-for-9 from three) from freshman Azzi Fudd:

This is the first game between the two teams this season with their previously scheduled game being postponed. Unless they meet in the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament, this will be the only game of the season between these two teams.

For the Huskies, they are getting better at the right time leading into the end of conference play, the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Since coming back from injury, freshman Fudd is averaging 13.8 points per game and the Huskies are 4-0. In the eight games, she has played, the team is 7-1 with its one loss coming to No. 1 ranked South Carolina

They are getting closer to adding star Paige Bueckers to the lineup, too, and are starting to look like a Final Four team again.

For the Wildcats, they have a star in Maddy Siegrist. In the games she has played in, the team is 12-3 with her averaging 25.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 50-34-80 splits. She has scored at least 30 points in her last three games and four of the last five games showing she can be an unstoppable force.

