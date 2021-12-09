James Madison and Villanova both look to break losing streaks when they meet on Thursday night in women's college basketball.

The Villanova women's basketball team (3-5) will go on the road on Thursday to face James Madison (3-5) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Villanova at James Madison in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Villanova has faced a tough schedule, losing to three teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, falling to Maryland (eighth), Princeton (11th) and Creighton (64th). The team hasn't faced any team ranked lower than 189th in that metric.

The Wildcats have struggled to score, ranking 266th in scoring offense at 57.8 points per game. The team's best attributes have been its passing and blocking, as it ranks 26th in assisted shot rate and 103rd in blocks per game.

Lior Garzon is averaging 14.6 points per game to lead the team. Five of the team's players are averaging 0.5 blocks per game or more, led by Bella Runyan's 1.0 swats per game.

James Madison has played a tough record as well, with four games against top 100 teams in HHS rating. The Dukes have lost all four of those games, falling to Maryland (eighth), North Carolina (15th), Buffalo (44th) and Liberty (66th).

The Dukes are 243rd in average margin per game as the team has struggled on both ends, ranking worse than 200th in scoring offense and scoring defense. Kiki Jefferson is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game.

These teams last met in 2019, with James Madison winning 56-52. That ended a string of two Villanova wins in the previous meetings,

