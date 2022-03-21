No. 11 seed Villanova, after upsetting BYU, will take on No. 3 seed Michigan in the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Villanova secured a No. 11 seed in this year's NCAA tournament after finishing its season well. The Wildcats took on No. 6 seeded BYU in the first round of the tournament.

The Cougars had a lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats cut that to one point at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the upset was looking possible and they went on to win the game 61-57.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Villanova vs. Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan, a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament, dominated No. 14 American University in the first round. The Wolverines were up a measly two points at the end of the first quarter, but they finished the half up 39-13.

By the end of the game, the lead had grown to 35. Forward Naz Hillmon led the Wolverines with the game's only double-double, securing 11 rebounds and scoring 24 points in the win.

