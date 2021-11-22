Villanova makes the short trip to Penn in women's college basketball looking to deliver the Quakers their first loss of the year.

The Villanova women's basketball team (1–2) will visit Penn (3–0) on Sunday, making the 16-mile journey down to the Palestra.

How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live Stream Villanova at Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova is coming off its first win of the season, beating Saint Joseph's 55–39 after losses to Princeton and No. 3 Maryland.

Lior Garzon leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, while Brianna Herlihy is adding 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

The team ranks 286th in Division I in scoring offense, though the team is 101st in three-point percentage.

As for Penn, the Quakers have three wins, with two of those coming over Division I foes. Those two wins were an 85–42 win over Hartford and a 63–46 win over St. Francis.

Kayla Padilla has appeared in two games and leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game and is shooting 55.6% from the floor and 64.3% from deep.

Looking just at the two Division I games, the team currently ranks sixth in scoring defense and 13th in average margin of victory.

Villanova leads the all-time series between these teams 44–3 and won last season 70–58.

