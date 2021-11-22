Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Villanova makes the short trip to Penn in women's college basketball looking to deliver the Quakers their first loss of the year.
    Author:

    The Villanova women's basketball team (1–2) will visit Penn (3–0) on Sunday, making the 16-mile journey down to the Palestra.

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Live Stream Villanova at Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova is coming off its first win of the season, beating Saint Joseph's 55–39 after losses to Princeton and No. 3 Maryland.

    Lior Garzon leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, while Brianna Herlihy is adding 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

    The team ranks 286th in Division I in scoring offense, though the team is 101st in three-point percentage.

    As for Penn, the Quakers have three wins, with two of those coming over Division I foes. Those two wins were an 85–42 win over Hartford and a 63–46 win over St. Francis.

    Kayla Padilla has appeared in two games and leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game and is shooting 55.6% from the floor and 64.3% from deep.

    Looking just at the two Division I games, the team currently ranks sixth in scoring defense and 13th in average margin of victory.

    Villanova leads the all-time series between these teams 44–3 and won last season 70–58.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Villanova vs. Penn

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

    2 minutes ago
    Villanova
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Cincinnati

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy