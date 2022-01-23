Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dukes takes on Virginia on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

A tough season for Virginia (3-12) will likely get tougher on Sunday as the team plays a road conference game against No. 21 Duke (12-4).

How to Watch Virginia at Duke in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Virginia at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke enters this game with a 3-3 conference record, including a road win on Tuesday against Miami. In the 58-49 win, Miela Goodchild led the team with 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting with seven rebounds and three three-pointers, while Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 points and seven assists.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for Duke.

As for Virginia, the Cavaliers come into this game in a rough spot.

The team is 0-5 in conference play and has lost six games in a row overall. The team's only wins this season came against Fullerton, William & Mary and George Washington.

The team lost on Thursday to North Carolina 61-52, with Taylor Valladay leading the team in scoring with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds, though Valladay turned the ball over eight times. Kaydan Lawson grabbed 14 boards in the win, but was just 2-for-13 from the floor.

Duke won the last meeting of these teams 62-47. From 2001 to 2018, the Blue Devils won 26 in a row against Virginia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

