Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A struggling Virginia team goes on the road to take on Florida State.

Virginia (3-14) has struggled this season and is still in search of its first ACC win of the year as it takes on Florida State (9-9) on Sunday.

How to Watch Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Virginia at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers have lost eight in a row. The team lost non-conference games to teams like James Madison, Rhode Island and Richmond and just got blown out in its most recent game on Thursday, losing to Virginia Tech 71-42. 

Mir McLean, a former UConn player, was the highlight of the game for Virginia, scoring 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting and alos adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

As for Florida State, the team is 3-5 in conference play and is coming off of a los to No. 5 Louisville on Thursday, falling 75-62.

Morgan Jones led the team with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting in the loss. She also added six rebounds and blocked a shot. Sammie Puisis was the team's only other player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

The Seminoles have won the last four meetings of these teams and has won seven of the last eight meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Florida in Women's College Basketball

just now
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

just now
syracuse women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

just now
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

just now
Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) drives passed East Carolina Pirates forward Brandon Suggs (4) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 107
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
patrick-mahomes
SI Guide

Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

1 hour ago
cornell
College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy