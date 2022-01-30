A struggling Virginia team goes on the road to take on Florida State.

Virginia (3-14) has struggled this season and is still in search of its first ACC win of the year as it takes on Florida State (9-9) on Sunday.

How to Watch Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Virginia at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers have lost eight in a row. The team lost non-conference games to teams like James Madison, Rhode Island and Richmond and just got blown out in its most recent game on Thursday, losing to Virginia Tech 71-42.

Mir McLean, a former UConn player, was the highlight of the game for Virginia, scoring 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting and alos adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

As for Florida State, the team is 3-5 in conference play and is coming off of a los to No. 5 Louisville on Thursday, falling 75-62.

Morgan Jones led the team with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting in the loss. She also added six rebounds and blocked a shot. Sammie Puisis was the team's only other player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

The Seminoles have won the last four meetings of these teams and has won seven of the last eight meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.