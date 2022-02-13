Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams that have struggled in conference play meet as Wake Forest hosts Virginia.

Virginia (3-18) takes on Wake Forest (12-12) on Sunday. But while there's a big gap in the overall records for the two teams, both have struggled immensely in conference play.

How to Watch Virginia at Wake Forest today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Virginia at Wake Forest online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers are 0-12 against their fellow ACC schools and have lost 13 in a row overall. The team had to forfeit its game against Louisville on Thursday due to travel issues, but lost 77-70 to Syracuse in its most recent on-court action.

Mir McLean was the bright spot for Virginia in that game, scoring 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting with four rebounds and two assists, though foul trouble limited her to 22 minutes. Amandine Toi added 18 points in the game, while Taylor Valladay pulled down 10 rebounds.

Wake Forest is 2-11 in conference and has now lost nine in a row following Thursday's 87-78 defeat against Clemson. Jewel Spear led the team with 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting in the loss, while Christina Morra added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kaia Harrison had 14 points and a team-high five assists.

