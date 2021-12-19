Virginia Tech opens ACC play at Florida State on Sunday afternoon looking for its second straight win in women's college basketball.

ACC play is here in women's basketball as Virginia Tech travels to Florida State to kick its conference season off.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Hokies enter ACC play 8-3 on the season but have lost three of their last four. They did beat Radford 89-40 last Sunday but had lost to both Tennessee and Liberty in the two games before that.

Virginia Tech started the year 7-1 but had that little hiccup but are looking to put that in the rearview mirror and get a big win to start off conference play.

Florida State will look to defend its home court and send the Hokies home with a loss as the Seminoles look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Florida State lost to Houston 78-68 on Thursday for its fourth loss over the last six. The slump has dropped the Seminoles' overall record to 6-4 and has them reeling as they enter conference play.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column and get a big first ACC win against Virginia Tech.

