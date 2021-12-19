Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Virginia Tech opens ACC play at Florida State on Sunday afternoon looking for its second straight win in women's college basketball.
    Author:

    ACC play is here in women's basketball as Virginia Tech travels to Florida State to kick its conference season off.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Virginia Tech at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hokies enter ACC play 8-3 on the season but have lost three of their last four. They did beat Radford 89-40 last Sunday but had lost to both Tennessee and Liberty in the two games before that.

    Virginia Tech started the year 7-1 but had that little hiccup but are looking to put that in the rearview mirror and get a big win to start off conference play.

    Florida State will look to defend its home court and send the Hokies home with a loss as the Seminoles look to snap a two-game losing streak.

    Florida State lost to Houston 78-68 on Thursday for its fourth loss over the last six. The slump has dropped the Seminoles' overall record to 6-4 and has them reeling as they enter conference play.

    Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column and get a big first ACC win against Virginia Tech.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17375513
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Islanders

    12 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Singles Final

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17344267
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_15187451
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch The Battle: St. Raymond's High School vs. Stepinac High School

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17329511
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17355170
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17310287
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy