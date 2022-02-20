Virginia Tech and Louisville face off on Sunday in women's basketball in the two programs' first meeting against one another this season.

With just three games left on the schedule for No. 3 Louisville (22-3) starting today, the heat is on to get the momentum for the ACC Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament. It will not be an easy end to the season for the Cardinals, with No. 23 Virginia Tech (20-6) on the schedule today, who are sitting in third place in the conference and have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Cardinals are coming off only their third loss of the season to No. 24 North Carolina (65-66) in a last-second, thriller of a game:

Coming off a surprise last-second loss to the Tar Heels has the Cardinals looking to get back on track. They have reacted as well as any team in the country coming off of a loss this season.

After losing to No. 22 Arizona (59-61), they crushed Bellarmine (82-25) and won 15 games in a row, including four against ranked teams.

Then, when they lost to No. 4 N.C. State (59-68), they rebounded with a 12-point win over Wake Forest (72-60) and an eight-game winning streak, including a forfeit win over Virginia.

On the other side for the Hokies, they are 4-4 against ranked teams this season and only have two losses to unranked teams. They are a strong overall team and play tough against teams ranked above them in the standings.

Junior Elizabeth Kitley has led the way this season with 17.5 points, 10.1 points and 2.7 blocks per game.

The Hokies are in a prime position to steal a season-defining game against the Cardinals with how well they are playing and vault up the National rankings.

