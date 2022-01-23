Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hokies visit the No. 4 Wolfpack on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

Virginia Tech (14-4) will go on the road on Sunday to take on No. 4 NC State (17-2) in an ACC women's college basketball game.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Virginia Tech at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack are 8-0 in conference play and are on a seven-game winning streak, last losing to SEC program Georgia in overtime on Dec. 16. The team has three wins over ranked teams since, including a 68-59 win over No. 3  Louisville on Thursday. Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while Diamond Johnson added 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting in 25 minutes off the bench.

Virginia Tech is 6-1 in conference play and has won three straight. Its last loss came against a ranked North Carolina team two weeks ago, with wins over Duke, Virginia and Pitt since.

In the most recent win, Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting and added seven rebounds and four assists. Kayana Traylor added 12 points and six rebounds, while Azana Baines added 12 boards, including six on the offensive side.

Virginia Tech beat NC State in overtime last January, its first win over the team since 2015, though the Wolfpack responded in March with a 68-55 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

