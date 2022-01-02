Virginia Tech goes for its fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons

Virginia Tech heads on the road Sunday fresh off a huge upset win over Duke on Thursday. The Hokies not only beat Duke but won easily 77-55.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The win over the Blue Devils improved their record to 10-3 and 2-0 in the ACC. It has been a great stretch for the Hokies to start the year as they have proven to be a force in a very good ACC conference.

Sunday afternoon the Hokies will look to stay hot against a Wake Forest team that is coming off a huge overtime win against Florida State on Thursday night.

The win helped the Demon Deacons bounce back from a tough loss to Georgia Tech in their ACC opener.

The win also improved their record to 11-2 on the season and evened their ACC record at 1-1.

Wake Forest has played well so far this year, but needs to get the win against Virginia Tech so it doesn't fall two games back of the top teams in the ACC.

