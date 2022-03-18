Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9) play the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Xfinity Center
  • Arena: Xfinity Center

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. FGCU

  • The Hokies average 13.0 more points per game (70.5) than the Eagles allow (57.5).
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 57.5 points, it is 20-3.
  • FGCU has a 24-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Eagles score an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 57.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • FGCU is 26-0 when it scores more than 57.6 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Hokies are college basketball's 62nd-ranked scoring team (70.5 PPG), while the Eagles rank 54th in points per game allowed (57.5) in the country.
  • FGCU is college basketball's ninth-ranked offense (78.4 PPG), while Virginia Tech is the 58th-ranked defense (57.6).

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Miami (FL)

W 70-63

Home

2/27/2022

NC State

L 68-66

Home

3/3/2022

Clemson

W 82-60

Home

3/4/2022

North Carolina

W 87-80

Away

3/5/2022

NC State

L 70-55

Away

3/18/2022

FGCU

-

Home

FGCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Liberty

W 69-61

Away

2/26/2022

Jacksonville

W 78-55

Home

3/6/2022

North Florida

W 71-60

Home

3/9/2022

Stetson

W 82-67

Home

3/12/2022

Jacksonville State

W 69-54

Home

3/18/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


