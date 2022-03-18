Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9) play the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:30 PM.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. FGCU
- The Hokies average 13.0 more points per game (70.5) than the Eagles allow (57.5).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 57.5 points, it is 20-3.
- FGCU has a 24-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Eagles score an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 57.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- FGCU is 26-0 when it scores more than 57.6 points.
- Virginia Tech is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Hokies are college basketball's 62nd-ranked scoring team (70.5 PPG), while the Eagles rank 54th in points per game allowed (57.5) in the country.
- FGCU is college basketball's ninth-ranked offense (78.4 PPG), while Virginia Tech is the 58th-ranked defense (57.6).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Miami (FL)
W 70-63
Home
2/27/2022
NC State
L 68-66
Home
3/3/2022
Clemson
W 82-60
Home
3/4/2022
North Carolina
W 87-80
Away
3/5/2022
NC State
L 70-55
Away
3/18/2022
FGCU
-
Home
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Liberty
W 69-61
Away
2/26/2022
Jacksonville
W 78-55
Home
3/6/2022
North Florida
W 71-60
Home
3/9/2022
Stetson
W 82-67
Home
3/12/2022
Jacksonville State
W 69-54
Home
3/18/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)