Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9) play the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. FGCU

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Xfinity Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. FGCU

The Hokies average 13.0 more points per game (70.5) than the Eagles allow (57.5).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 57.5 points, it is 20-3.

FGCU has a 24-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Eagles score an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 57.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.

FGCU is 26-0 when it scores more than 57.6 points.

Virginia Tech is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Hokies are college basketball's 62nd-ranked scoring team (70.5 PPG), while the Eagles rank 54th in points per game allowed (57.5) in the country.

FGCU is college basketball's ninth-ranked offense (78.4 PPG), while Virginia Tech is the 58th-ranked defense (57.6).

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Miami (FL) W 70-63 Home 2/27/2022 NC State L 68-66 Home 3/3/2022 Clemson W 82-60 Home 3/4/2022 North Carolina W 87-80 Away 3/5/2022 NC State L 70-55 Away 3/18/2022 FGCU - Home

FGCU Schedule