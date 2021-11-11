Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech at George Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hokies head out on the road for the first time this season in women's college basketball to take on George Washington.
    No. 24 Virginia Tech (1-0) goes on the road on Thursday for its second game of the season to face George Washington (1-0).

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at George Washington today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    The Hokies are coming off of a 76-57 win over Davidson, with star Aisha Sheppard scoring 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting in the victory. Davidson made seven three-pointers in the win. Kayana Traylor added 18 points off the bench while Elizabeth Kitley had 10 rebounds and six blocks.

    George Washington opened its season against American, winning 58-47, with Tyasia Moore leading the team in scoring with 18 off the bench. The team shot just 2-for-13 from deep but held American to 3-for-16 shooting from distance.

    Virginia Tech has won the last four meetings between these teams, including a 92-57 win last December. Four Hokies scored in double figures in that game, led by Sheppard, who scored 22 points and shot 5-for-10 from three.

    Last season, George Washington ranked 24th in opponent points per game but just 304th in scoring because of the team's slow pace. If the Colonials can slow this one down, maybe they can steal a win off of Sheppard and the Hokies.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Virginia Tech at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
