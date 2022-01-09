Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is going to be a tough battle between a very good Hokies team and the No. 19 ranked Tar Heels.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3) have the chance for an early conference defining win against the No. 19 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (13-1), who are off to a great season so far. The ACC is proving to be one of the deepest, most talented conferences in women’s college basketball this season with these two teams, along with Duke, N.C. State, Louisville and several more quality teams.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live Stream Virginia Tech at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies are riding high after three straight wins in the ACC, highlighted by a 77-55 win over No. 15 ranked Duke.

As of late, the Hokies are on a roll having won four games in a row and starting off 3-0 in conference play. The offense is clicking, scoring 81 points per game and holding opponents to 55.75 points per game in that stretch.

Overall this season, the team is averaging 72.5 points per game and giving up 53.5 points to opponents.

Since conference play started, they have found another gear to their game. They are being led by Elizabeth Kitley with 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. She is complimented by Aisha Sheppard with 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

On the other side, the Tar Heels are coming off their first loss of the season and look to rebound. They are averaging 80.4 points per game and giving up 52.3 points to their opponents this season. Before that loss, they had won nine games by 20+ points and were really rolling.

Deja Kelly has led the way all season with 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

