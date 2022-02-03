How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

The unranked Virginia Tech Hokies look to pull off the upset over the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

No. 20 Notre Dame (17-4) is coming off a season-defining win over No. 3 N.C. State (69-66), giving the Wolf Pack their first loss in conference play and their third loss of the season overall.

That win gives the Irish the chance to win the ACC as they now hold the tie-breaker over the conference's best team overall. Looking to play spoiler today is unranked Virginia Tech (15-5) which is having a very strong season overall.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

In their upset win, the Irish entered the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead, putting the pressure on the favorite to make the comeback, which came up just short.

Maya Dodson led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 9-14 shooting to push the Irish to a win. She was the best player on the court all game and led the team to a victory with her efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive play.

On the other side, the Hokies are quietly having a very strong season.

They have two wins over No. 15 Duke this season, both by double-figures and by an average scoring margin of +16.5 points per game.

The Hokies have the potential to explode on offense with one game of 90+ points and nine games of 75+ points this season.

With both these teams having the potential to put points on the board, this could be a high-scoring, tightly contested game today in the ACC.

