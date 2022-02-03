Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The unranked Virginia Tech Hokies look to pull off the upset over the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

No. 20 Notre Dame (17-4) is coming off a season-defining win over No. 3 N.C. State (69-66), giving the Wolf Pack their first loss in conference play and their third loss of the season overall. 

That win gives the Irish the chance to win the ACC as they now hold the tie-breaker over the conference's best team overall. Looking to play spoiler today is unranked Virginia Tech (15-5) which is having a very strong season overall.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 20 Irish are coming off the win of the season for them in a 69-66 upset of No. 3 N.C. State.

In their upset win, the Irish entered the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead, putting the pressure on the favorite to make the comeback, which came up just short.

Maya Dodson led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 9-14 shooting to push the Irish to a win. She was the best player on the court all game and led the team to a victory with her efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive play.

On the other side, the Hokies are quietly having a very strong season.

They have two wins over No. 15 Duke this season, both by double-figures and by an average scoring margin of +16.5 points per game.

The Hokies have the potential to explode on offense with one game of 90+ points and nine games of 75+ points this season.

With both these teams having the potential to put points on the board, this could be a high-scoring, tightly contested game today in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

VIRGINIA TECH WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15703130
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating

3 minutes ago
marshall
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Old Dominion

3 minutes ago
penn state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
ucla
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
unc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
ohio state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
220127_screen_queens_trailer_hpMain_16x9_608
entertainment

How to Watch Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

3 minutes ago
soccer ball
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tapatío

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy