How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

The Virginia women's college basketball team (2-6) will go on the road Sunday to face George Washington (5-3) in a non-conference contest.

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

The Cavaliers have lost to every team they've played that's had a top 200 Her Hoop Stats rating, while the team's wins have come against Cal State Fullerton and William & Mary.

Virginia is 259th in points per game, with Camryn Taylor leading the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

As for George Washington, the Colonials boast one of the best defenses and worst offenses in the country, ranking 19th in scoring defense but 348th in scoring offense. No GW player averages more than the 7.4 points per game that Aurea Gingras is scoring, and only one player on the team shoots over 40%.

The team has three wins over teams that rank 102nd or better in HHS rating, though it lost to Virginia Tech, the best opponent it has faced.

This is the first time these teams have faced since 2007 when George Washington won 70-68. They were supposed to meet last season, but the game was canceled.

