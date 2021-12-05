Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    George Washington hosts Virginia on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Virginia women's college basketball team (2-6) will go on the road Sunday to face George Washington (5-3) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live Stream Virginia at George Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers have lost to every team they've played that's had a top 200 Her Hoop Stats rating, while the team's wins have come against Cal State Fullerton and William & Mary.

    Virginia is 259th in points per game, with Camryn Taylor leading the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. 

    As for George Washington, the Colonials boast one of the best defenses and worst offenses in the country, ranking 19th in scoring defense but 348th in scoring offense. No GW player averages more than the 7.4 points per game that Aurea Gingras is scoring, and only one player on the team shoots over 40%.

    The team has three wins over teams that rank 102nd or better in HHS rating, though it lost to Virginia Tech, the best opponent it has faced. 

    This is the first time these teams have faced since 2007 when George Washington won 70-68. They were supposed to meet last season, but the game was canceled.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Virginia at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    seton hall womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238741
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgetown at South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262598
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Mississippi State

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy