How to Watch Virginia at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Georgia Tech.

Virginia gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 19 when it goes on the road to Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers have had their last four games canceled or postponed and will finally get to play again.

How to Watch Virginia at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers will be looking for their first ACC win of the year as they lost to No. 2 NC State, 82-55, in their conference opener.

The loss dropped them to just 3-8 on the year and Sunday they will look to pull off a huge upset of No. 16 Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will look to keep that from happening as they try and bounce back from a tough 50-48 loss to No. 3 Louisville. It was a great game between two teams that look ready to compete for the top ACC spot.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets and dropped their record to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

