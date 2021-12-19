NC State looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it hosts Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

NC State suffered its second loss of the season on Thursday when Georgia beat the Wolfpack 82-80 in overtime. The loss snapped their 10-game winning streak and dropped their record to 10-2 on the year.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Sunday the Wolfpack will look to put that loss behind them as they host Virginia in their second ACC game of the year. The Wolfpack opened conference play with a 35-point blowout win over Pitt on Dec. 10.

They will look to do the same thing against a Virginia team that is just 3-7 on the year.

The Cavaliers head to NC State coming off a loss that snapped their two-game winning streak. They were upset by American University on Tuesday after they had beat William & Mary and George Washington.

It was a tough loss for Virginia, but it has been showing more life over the last couple of weeks.

Sunday the Cavaliers will have to show a lot if they want to pull off the huge upset of NC State. The Wolfpack are one of the best teams in the country and are going to be extremely motivated to not lose their second in a row.

