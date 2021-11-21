No. 20 UCLA takes on a struggling Virginia team Sunday in an interesting nonconference women's college basketball matchup.

No. 20 UCLA (2–0) will host Virginia (0–3) in a nonconference women's basketball game Sunday in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Virginia at UCLA in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live Stream Virginia at UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins opened the season with a win over Pepperdine, followed by a 27-point victory over CSUN. UCLA's leading scorer last year, Michaela Onyenwere, graduated, but the team has received production from Cincinnati transfer Ilmar'I Thomas, who is averaging 21.0 points per game on 71.4% shooting.

Charisma Osborne is averaging 19.0 points per game along with 8.0 rebounds per contest.

As for Virginia, the team is off to one of the worst starts among major conference teams, with double-digit losses to James Madison, USC and UCF.

Per Her Hoop Stats, the Cavaliers, who went 0–5 last year before canceling the rest of the season, are 315th in scoring offense 241st in scoring defense and 349th in three-point field goal percentage.

Camryn Taylor is the only player averaging double-digit points with 14.3 per game, while two Cavaliers players are shooting under 20% while playing over 30 minutes per night.

