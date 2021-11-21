Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 20 UCLA takes on a struggling Virginia team Sunday in an interesting nonconference women's college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    No. 20 UCLA (2–0) will host Virginia (0–3) in a nonconference women's basketball game Sunday in Los Angeles.

    How to Watch Virginia at UCLA in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

    Live Stream Virginia at UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bruins opened the season with a win over Pepperdine, followed by a 27-point victory over CSUN. UCLA's leading scorer last year, Michaela Onyenwere, graduated, but the team has received production from Cincinnati transfer Ilmar'I Thomas, who is averaging 21.0 points per game on 71.4% shooting.

    Charisma Osborne is averaging 19.0 points per game along with 8.0 rebounds per contest.

    As for Virginia, the team is off to one of the worst starts among major conference teams, with double-digit losses to James Madison, USC and UCF.

    Per Her Hoop Stats, the Cavaliers, who went 0–5 last year before canceling the rest of the season, are 315th in scoring offense 241st in scoring defense and 349th in three-point field goal percentage.

    Camryn Taylor is the only player averaging double-digit points with 14.3 per game, while two Cavaliers players are shooting under 20% while playing over 30 minutes per night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Virginia at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17205291
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Curling

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16940220
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at NC State

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15531197
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch East Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15690885
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17189893
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Rangers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17195313
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Pistons

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots the ball against Texas Southern Tigers guard Michael Weathers (20) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) and forward John Walker III (24) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy