The first round of the ACC Tournament features the Cavaliers and the Demon Deacons.

The regular season has wrapped up for the ACC, and it's tournament time. Last-place Virginia (5-21) takes on Wake Forest (14-15) in the first round.

The winner moves on to play No. 25 Georgia Tech in the second round of the tournament. This has been a rough season for the Cavaliers, going 2-16 in conference and finishing in last place, but all it takes is a five-game win streak and they could stand atop the ACC and get a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Virginia vs. Wake Forest in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Virginia vs. Wake Forest in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win for the Demon Deacons (68-53) came behind a monster final period where they outscored the Cavaliers 20-8 down the stretch to separate and win the game.

They were led by guard Jewel Spear with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists with Olivia Summiel adding in 14 points. The offense was balanced with four players in double-figures and two more adding in eight points apiece.

On the other side for the Cavaliers, they are going to have to shoot significantly better to get win one in the five-game streak that they need to win the conference.

In the loss, they shot 30% from the field and 16% from three as a team. Zero players that played 15+ minutes shot better than 42% from the field. It was a rough day for everyone.

Despite being in last place in the conference, the Cavaliers won two of their final three games beating Duke (formerly ranked) and Pittsburgh, with a competitive loss to No. 15 North Carolina.

They are playing their best basketball of the season and should make for a competitive game today.

Regional restrictions may apply.