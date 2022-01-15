Wagner enters this game against St. Francis as the favorite to win, and at the top of the Northeast Conference.

The Wagner Seahawks started the season winning seven of their first eight games before losing two straight. The Seahawks have not lost since December 21st.

How to Watch Wagner vs St. Francis (N.Y.) Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

St. Francis started the year struggling but has since rebounded from the 2-4 record they had.

Since starting 2-4, they have pulled their record to 6-6.

Surprisingly, St. Francis is 2-4 at home and 4-4 on the road, so they will have a big test facing the best team in the conference at home.

Wagner is a perfect 4-0 in conference play and they hope to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Seahawks have been a great three-point shooting team, with a 38.1% three-point percentage on the year.

Alex Cowan and Lina Loceniece lead Wagner with a 44.4% three-point percentage. Both Loceniece and Cowan have made 44 of the team's 62 total three-pointers.

Ally Lassen leads St. Francis in scoring with 12.1 points per game.

It will be a tough game for St. Francis, but they surely have the chance to beat a consistent Wagner team.

