Skip to main content

How to Watch Wagner at St. Francis (N.Y.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wagner enters this game against St. Francis as the favorite to win, and at the top of the Northeast Conference.

The Wagner Seahawks started the season winning seven of their first eight games before losing two straight. The Seahawks have not lost since December 21st.

How to Watch Wagner vs St. Francis (N.Y.) Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Wagner vs St. Francis (N.Y.) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Francis started the year struggling but has since rebounded from the 2-4 record they had.

Since starting 2-4, they have pulled their record to 6-6.

Surprisingly, St. Francis is 2-4 at home and 4-4 on the road, so they will have a big test facing the best team in the conference at home.

Wagner is a perfect 4-0 in conference play and they hope to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Seahawks have been a great three-point shooting team, with a 38.1% three-point percentage on the year.

Alex Cowan and Lina Loceniece lead Wagner with a 44.4% three-point percentage. Both Loceniece and Cowan have made 44 of the team's 62 total three-pointers.

Ally Lassen leads St. Francis in scoring with 12.1 points per game. 

It will be a tough game for St. Francis, but they surely have the chance to beat a consistent Wagner team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Wagner vs St. Francis (N.Y.)

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

23 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

23 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

23 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

23 seconds ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

23 seconds ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

23 seconds ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

23 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

23 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

23 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy