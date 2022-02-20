Wake Forest (13-13) visits Boston College (16-10) and looks to snap its six-game road losing streak on Sunday in Chestnut Hill.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Boston College in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Boston College will look to lean on a 12-3 home record at Conte Forum this season after losing three out of their last four contests, including a 66-58 loss to Florida State on Thursday.

Despite a team-high 22 points from Cameron Swartz, the Seminoles outscored Boston College 57-43 in the final three quarters after the Eagles got off to an early lead in the opening frame. Due to the loss to Florida State, BC’s record in ACC play dropped below .500 this season (7-8).

The Demon Deacons are struggling in conference play this season, with a 3-12 record, and their most recent loss was a trouncing at the hands of no. 4 NC State, 92-61 on Thursday.

Both Wake Forest and Boston College will look to rebound from a bumpy road of late on Sunday.

