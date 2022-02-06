Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to get back to even in the ACC against Wake Forest when the two women's college basketball programs face off on Sunday.

This season started with a ton of promise for Duke (14-7) as it came in ranked and was being looked at as one of the best teams in the ACC. A 5-6 start to conference play has stilted its strong start to the season and now, it find itself unranked and looking for a win over Wake Forest (12-10) to keep pace with the other teams that have leapfrogged it in the conference.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch Wake Forest at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils are coming off a 54-39 win over Pittsburgh, another team at the bottom of the conference standings like the Demon Deacons:

In non-conference play, the Blue Devils were 9-1 overall and looked awesome. Their only non-conference loss came to No. 1 ranked South Carolina (46-55), who has beaten everyone other than Missouri this season.

The Blue Devils snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh.

What has to be the most frustrating thing for the Blue Devils isn’t the losses to top-five teams like N.C. State (60-84) or Louisville (65-77), but the losses to unranked teams that on paper, they should beat.

This season, they have losses in conference to Virginia Tech (54-65), North Carolina (62-78) and Georgia Tech (46-59).

In fact, all of their losses have been by double-figures with an average margin of defeat of 15.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are not just losing here and there, they are getting blown out in losses and have one win over a ranked opponent this season (1-3 overall).

Getting on track against teams like the Demon Deacons is vital to the team making a run this season.

