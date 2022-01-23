How to Watch Wake Forest at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

Wake Forest (12-7) heads out on the road on Sunday to take on No. 3 Louisville (15-2) in an ACC women's college basketball contest.

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

The Cardinals are 5-1 in conference play, losing its first ACC game of the season on Thursday against NC State. While Olivia Cochran had a strong showing, shooting 8-for-12 from the floor with 19 points, Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith both struggled with efficiency in the loss, and the Cardinals as a whole shot just 36.2% from the floor and 16.7% from three.

The loss ended a 15-game winning streak for Louisville that dated back to its loss to Arizona to open the season.

Wake Forest went 10-1 in non-conference, but things have changed now that ACC play is here, with the team 2-6 in conference games and riding a four-game losing streak.

The team has been held under 50 points twice during this losing streak, including Thursday's 66-44 loss to Clemson. The Demon Deacons shot 27.1% from the floor, including a 1-for-15 mark in the second quarter. Jewel Spear led the team with 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting.

Louisville won the last meeting of these teams 65-53. Wake Forest has never beaten Louisville.

