No. 4 NC State looks to extend their four-game winning streak when it takes on Wake Forest on Thursday.

No. 4 NC State Wolfpack (23-3) will look to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts Wake Forest (13-12) on Thursday.

How to Watch Wake Forest at NC State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Wake Forest at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC State only has one blemish in its conference record (14-1) this season with a loss to Notre Dame earlier this month as its only defeat. The Wolfpack blew out Duke 77-62 behind a team-high 19-points from Jakia Brown-Turner in their last contest on Sunday.

The fourth-ranked Wolfpack are led by leading scorer and rebounder Elissa Cunane, who averages 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. As a team, NC State averages 76.0 points per game this season, and are 15-1 when they score over 63 points.

Led by top-scorer Jewel Spear’s team-high 17 points, Wake Forest outlasted Virginia 68-53 in the team’s last contest on Sunday.

After a 66-47 win over Wake Forest last season, NC State has won seven games in a row over Wake Forest and is 75-14 overall against the Demon Deacons in team history.

Regional restrictions may apply.