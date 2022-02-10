Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson and Wake Forest are both coming off losses and will look to turn the page when they face off on Thursday.

While it has been a tough season for both teams, especially in the ACC, they will try to salvage their season on Wednesday. The two teams played once earlier this season, with Clemson claiming the 66-44 victory.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Tigers (8-16, 2-10) are coming off a 73-42 loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. They have suffered losses in four of their last five games.

Delicia Washington, a preseason All-ACC pick, paces the team's offense with 15.6 points per game, ranking fourth-best among all conference individuals. She is also averaging 6.7 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals per game. Amari Robinson (10.3 PPG) has been another standout. 

Wake Forest (12-11, 2-10) is coming off an 81-76 loss to Duke on Sunday. While the team may have lost, it was one of its most efficient performances. As a whole, the team shot nearly 47 percent from the field, including an 8-of-16 clip from beyond the arc and going perfect at the charity stripe (8-of-8). 

Additionally, the 76 total points marked the highest for the Demon Deacons in conference play this season. Wake Forest has shot 45 percent or better in six showings this season. 

This marks the 78th meeting all-time, with Clemson leading the series 52-26.

