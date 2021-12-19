Wake Forest and Georgia Tech both go for their fourth straight win on Sunday night in this women's college basketball matchup.

Wake Forest goes on the road on Sunday night looking to stay hot and win its ACC opener at Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons have reeled off four straight wins since they lost their only game of the year against Nebraska on Dec. 1.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Wake Forest has looked really good in its wins this year as the Demon Deacons have won all but one of their games by double-digits. The great start has them 10-1 entering conference play.

Sunday night, though, they get a huge test against a Georgia Tech team that is coming off three straight wins, including a huge upset of UConn.

The hot play has the Yellow Jackets up to 18th in the latest AP Poll and has them looking like one of the favorites to compete for the conference title.

First, though, they need to keep playing well so they can take care of a pesky Wake Forest team.

This should be a great game between two schools looking to make a statement in their ACC opener.

