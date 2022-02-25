Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at California in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The bottom two teams in the Pac-12 collide with Washington taking on California.

This has not been a banner season for either Washington (6-14) or California (11-10).

The Huskies are last in the conference with only one win while the Golden Bears are just ahead of them in second-to-last with two wins. Because of the schedule issues this season, even if the Huskies win today, they will be in last place after the game and potentially for the season overall in the Pac-12.

The Golden Bears are coming off a loss to Oregon State (59-68) and find themselves near the bottom of the Pac-12 with just two games left:

There are silver linings in bad seasons. Even as they sit in second to last place in the Pac-12, the Golden Bears are must-watch TV every time they take the court. They are led this year by one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country, Jayda Curry.

This season, Curry is averaging 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 20 games played. She is far and away the best player on her team.

Next year, she might be the best player in the conference or maybe even the country.

She has eight games this season with 20-plus points including a 30-point explosion in a loss to No. 2 Stanford earlier in the year.

This will be the Huskies' first look at the dynamic freshman as their previous game was postponed and then never played.

The Huskies are in a transition year, as they are led by junior Haley Van Dyke with 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The team has a roster mixed with seven freshmen and three seniors, four juniors and one sophomore. This might be a transitional season before they get back on track in 2023.

