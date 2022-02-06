Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Colorado in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington is still looking for its first Pac-12 win of the season as it takes on Colorado on Sunday.

The 2021-22 season isn't going well for Washington (5-10), as the team is now 0-7 in conference play. Sunday, the Huskies take on Colorado (14-6), a team that's also struggled in conference as it sits at 3-6.

How to Watch Washington at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream the Washington at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have lost two in a row, including Friday's 63-56 loss to Washington State. Mya Hollingshed was held to 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting in the loss. She also added five rebounds, two assists and one block. Quay Miller led the team in scoring off of the bench with 14 points. She was just 2-for-7 from the floor but added 10 points at the foul line.

Washington was 5-3 after non-conference play, but now has lost seven in a row. The team last played Utah on Friday, falling 71-66. The losses have been close for the Huskies, but they're still adding up in Tina Langley's first year as head coach.

In the Utah loss, Missy Peterson scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting while Nancy Mulkey blocked five shots. Mulkey also pulled down seven rebounds and added nine points and three assists.

Washington won when these teams met last March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

