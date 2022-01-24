Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington heads to Oregon on Sunday night looking to win its fourth straight game in this college basketball matchup.

Washington hits the road for the second straight game in the state of Oregon as it won at Oregon State on Thursday. The win was the Huskies' third straight win as they are playing their best basketball of the year.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Washington at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington was just 5-6 and 0-1 in the Pac-12, but have won four of the last five games and are suddenly 4-2 in the conference.

Sunday night, though, the Huskies get a huge test as they take on an Oregon team that has won five straight games.

The Ducks have been the hottest team in the Pac-12 outside of Arizona lately as they have beat No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 USC in back-to-back games.

It has been a complete 180 for the Ducks as they started the season just 6-6 and were getting blown out by the best teams on their schedule.

They have gotten hot at the right time and are 4-2 in the Pac-12 and 11-6 overall.

Sunday, though, they get a test against a Washington team that is also playing a lot better than it did at the beginning of the year.

